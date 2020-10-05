Law Firms Seek Bankruptcy Talent As Ch. 11s Soar In Sept.

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Commercial Chapter 11 filings were up 78% in September over the same month last year, according to a report released Monday, and law firms have been beefing up their bankruptcy capabilities to meet demand. Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings rose from 420 in September 2019 to 747 last month, according to the report from legal services provider Epiq, which relied on figures from its court data and process automation business AACER. In the first three quarters of 2020, Chapter 11 commercial filings were up 33% over the same period last year with a total of 5,529 filings, according to the report. "These commercial...

