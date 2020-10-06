Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Axon Wins Temporary Pause Of FTC Merger Challenge

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has granted a request from body-camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc. to pause the Federal Trade Commission's administrative trial proceedings against it while the company challenges the commission's merger review process.

In a Friday order, the appeals court panel said it would grant an emergency pause in the FTC administrative trial, set to begin Oct. 13.

"We grant a temporary stay of the order to preserve the status quo pending consideration of the appeal on the merits," the panel said.

In late September, Axon asked the Ninth Circuit to pause the FTC's trial, which targets Axon's 2018 purchase of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!