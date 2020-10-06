Axon Wins Temporary Pause Of FTC Merger Challenge

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has granted a request from body-camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc. to pause the Federal Trade Commission's administrative trial proceedings against it while the company challenges the commission's merger review process. In a Friday order, the appeals court panel said it would grant an emergency pause in the FTC administrative trial, set to begin Oct. 13. "We grant a temporary stay of the order to preserve the status quo pending consideration of the appeal on the merits," the panel said. In late September, Axon asked the Ninth Circuit to pause the FTC's trial, which targets Axon's 2018 purchase of...

