Fight Over Ill. Pot Lottery Heads To State High Court

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- After a torrent of complaints pushed Illinois marijuana regulators to rescore applications for the state's first wave of dispensary licenses, a group of cannabis companies that received perfect scores the first time want the state Supreme Court to halt the do-over. Cannabis companies SB IL LLC, Vertical Management LLC and GRI Holdings LLC filed a motion before the state high court late Sunday night, asking for the go-ahead to file a petition for a writ of mandamus that would stop Illinois pot regulators from implementing their plan to rescore applications. SB IL and the others were among the 21 companies the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS