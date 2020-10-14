Vaughan Baio Adds 4 Jasinski Attys In NJ

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Vaughan Baio & Partners has bolstered its employment practice in New Jersey with four Jasinski PC attorneys who bring a wealth of experience in litigation defense, counseling and workplace investigations to the newly opened firm. Peter P. Perla Jr., Joseph P. Horan II, Susie B. Burns and Cindy Ringel, who all joined the firm as partners earlier this month, are based in Vaughan Baio's New Brunswick office. The newcomers bring the firm's roster to 22, continuing the six-office shop's steady growth since its June launch during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public health crisis spurred an expected uptick in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS