Justices Won't Hear Widow's Appeal Over Heart Drug Warning

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal brought by a widow who claimed that Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc. should have provided her late husband with a medication guide for a generic heart medication that allegedly caused his death. Tennessean Rita McDaniel failed to convince the high court to consider her appeal of a Sixth Circuit ruling, which found that her state law claims that the generic-drug manufacturer should have provided a medication guide for amiodarone with a warning about lung damage were preempted. As is customary, the high court did not explain why it declined to review the...

