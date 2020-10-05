6th Circ. Sinks Paper Engineer's Fight To Void Severance Pact

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit rejected a former International Paper Company engineer's efforts to void a severance agreement that bars her from bringing bias claims against the manufacturer, finding Monday that she failed to challenge any of the reasons her case was tossed. Martha Castellon-Vogel, who worked for IPC for nearly three decades before her job was eliminated in 2017, abandoned her claims when she brought up a new argument at the appellate level instead of addressing the rationale laid out in the district court's dismissal, the panel said in a short, unpublished decision. "As the appellant, Vogel must confront the district court's...

