Rochester Mayor Pleads Not Guilty to Election Fraud

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Lovely Warren, the mayor of Rochester, New York, pled not guilty to felony fraud and election law charges in New York state court on Monday alongside two of her campaign aides, with all three questioning how the out-of-county judge got the case. Before New York Supreme Court Judge Thomas G. Leone, attorneys for the mayor, her campaign treasurer Albert Jones Jr., and the treasurer of the political action committee, Rosiland Brooks-Harris, all entered not guilty pleas on the two-count indictment, which stems from campaign finance activities of the Friends of Lovely Warren group and the Warren for a Strong Rochester political action...

