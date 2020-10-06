Dick's, Ex-Exec Agree To End $750K Bonus Clawback Fight

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Dick's Sporting Goods and a former executive have told a Pennsylvania federal court they have agreed to end a legal battle over whether the executive needs to repay half of his $1.5 million hiring bonus because he jumped ship before working at the company for two years. Dick's will drop its contract lawsuit seeking $750,000 from Paul Gaffney, a former chief technology officer, and Gaffney will drop his counterclaim that had asked the court to declare the sporting goods retailer must provide him with a more accurate account of what he owed, according to a stipulation of dismissal Monday signed by...

