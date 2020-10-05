NLRB Stretches Comment Period On Worker Contact Info Rule

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Monday gave the public an extra two weeks to offer feedback on proposed regulations that would cut off unions' access to workers' email addresses and phone numbers before representation elections. The board said in a statement that it will give stakeholders until the end of October to offer comments on a notice of proposed rulemaking that would roll back an Obama-era rule that made businesses turn over workers' emails and their home and cellphone numbers ahead of union votes, limiting unions instead to only their names and home addresses. The initial two-month public comment period...

