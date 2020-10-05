GrafTech Investor Sues In Del. Over $250M Share Repurchase

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A GrafTech International Ltd. stockholder has asked Delaware's Chancery Court to order controlling investor Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to disgorge $250 million gained in an allegedly conflicted, insider-controlled share repurchase and block trade, according to a complaint unsealed on Monday. Public stockholder Steven Simons' complaint, originally filed on Sept. 30, accuses Brookfield and its board of directly breaching their fiduciary duties to minority stockholders. A similar count seeks derivative damages on behalf of the Ohio-based global company, which makes graphite electrodes and petroleum coke for electric arc furnaces used in recycling or producing steel and other metals. Much of the complaint...

