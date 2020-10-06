Mont. Gov. Wants Land Agency Head's Decisions Reversed

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Montana's governor has asked a federal judge to throw out land management plans that had been handled by William Perry Pendley in the wake of a court finding that he had unlawfully served as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and state regulators told the court on Monday that Pendley had improperly exercised authority on three resource-management plans or amendments that govern how land can be used. And those might just be a small sample of the policies involving Pendley that affect Montana and should be set aside, Bullock said. The BLM countered in...

