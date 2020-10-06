Watchdog Group Calls For Trump Trade Adviser To Be Fired

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- White House trade adviser Peter Navarro should resign or be fired for endorsing the president's reelection campaign on MSNBC and Twitter in violation of a federal law that limits political speech of federal employees, according to a watchdog group. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told special counsel Henry Kerner in a letter Monday that Navarro has violated the Hatch Act in media interviews and on social media by endorsing President Donald Trump and calling for former Vice President Joe Biden to be defeated. "By mixing official government business with political activity, Mr. Navarro impermissibly used his official authority or...

