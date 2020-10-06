Top EU Court OKs Challenges To Cross-Border Info Sharing

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Those being investigated by national tax authorities must be allowed to challenge the authorities directly about decisions to share their financial information with other European tax authorities, the European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday. The European Court of Justice said that under the EU's charter of fundamental rights, taxpayers — and third parties that hold information about them that is requested in a cross-border tax investigation — must have the right to appeal those requests. The appeals can be denied if oversight of the tax authority's decision can be exercised by any other means, even indirectly, the court said. Separately, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS