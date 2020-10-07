Orrick Adds Ex-Kirkland Atty To Grow Tech Transactions Team

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP continues to grow its technology transactions team with the addition of an intellectual property and data privacy partner with international experience from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Sarah Schaedler joins Orrick's tech transactions team in San Francisco, where she'll be focusing on the intellectual property and data privacy aspects of complex corporate transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, in which software and technology are key assets. "We are in an environment where innovation is outpacing regulation," Schaedler told Law360 on Wednesday, explaining that she's excited to help international companies conquer the task of having "to reconcile sometimes...

