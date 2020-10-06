Skadden, Proskauer Guide Blank Check's Upsized $360M IPO

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company FirstMark Horizon began trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange after raising $360 million in an upsized initial public offering guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and underwriter's counsel Proskauer Rose LLP. Skadden-repped FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. said Monday it sold 36 million units at $10 each. Each unit includes one share of common stock and one-third of a redeemable warrant. A whole warrant allows the holder to buy a share at $11.50 each. The underwriter has a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 5.4 million units, which could raise an additional $54...

