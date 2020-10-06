Mylan Says 3rd Circ. Ruling Can't Boost EpiPen Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Mylan told a Kansas federal judge on Monday that Sanofi is wrong to argue that a recent Third Circuit order, which also wiped out a $448 million AbbVie penalty over pay-for-delay claims, supports the French drugmaker's allegations that Mylan violated antitrust law to maintain EpiPen's dominance. The Third Circuit's Sept. 30 ruling vacated the Federal Trade Commission's penalty on the basis that a Pennsylvania federal court was wrong to order AbbVie Inc. and Besins Healthcare Inc. to disgorge their allegedly ill-gotten gains because the FTC Act doesn't allow for that kind of recovery. Sanofi-Aventis US LLC pointed out in its Oct. 1 notice of supplemental authority...

