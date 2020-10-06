The New Yorker Agrees To 'Just Cause' In CBA, Union Says

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The New Yorker magazine has agreed to include language in its union contract that would require management to show "just cause" to fire a union member, the New Yorker Union announced, resolving a key sticking point in contentious negotiations that have drawn the attention of prominent lawmakers. The New Yorker Union announced the agreement in a tweet Monday night, hailing the deal as the end of "the era of at-will employment" at the magazine and calling off its planned picket of a New Yorker Festival event scheduled for Monday night. In a separate statement Monday, the NewsGuild of New York, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS