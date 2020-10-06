No-Code Tech Co. Valued At $2B After BlackRock-Led Round

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Unqork, a no-code software company whose customers include D.C. and New York City, announced Tuesday that it is now worth $2 billion after its latest financing round, which was led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. The New York-based unicorn — which refers to private companies that are valued at $1 billion or more — said it hit the new metric after raising $207 million in Series C funding. That money will help the company expand to meet growing demand for its products, further develop its technology and launch new partnerships, according to a press release. This latest financing follows...

