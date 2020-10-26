Judge Questions FTC's Clout In Philly Hospital Merger Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge pressed Federal Trade Commission attorneys on Monday to explain why the government's market analysis should get court deference in an antitrust action seeking to block a $599 million merger of two Philadelphia-area hospital systems, pending a commission ruling. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert told FTC counsel Mark Seidman during a post-trial argument that the agency seemed to be advocating a "one size fits all" approach, contested by the hospitals, to answer complex geographic, patient behavior and economic questions about Thomas Jefferson University's Jefferson Health's proposed tie-up with Albert Einstein Healthcare Network. The FTC and commonwealth of...

