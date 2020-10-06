NJ Health System Must Face Ex-Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a former employee's disability discrimination suit against Cooper Health System because a trial judge failed to spell out his reasons for tossing the action. An appellate panel vacated Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Bernardin's June 26, 2019, order granting summary judgment to the health network in Michelle Sheldon's suit alleging she was terminated for requesting an extension of her medical leave. Cooper has claimed she was fired because the company believed she had misrepresented her condition. A notation on the judge's order stated "'[r]easons set forth [o]n the [r]ecord,'" but Judge Bernardin...

