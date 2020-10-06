Dentons Steers Pot Co.'s $31M Delivery Platform Buy

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Stem Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it will acquire a California-based marijuana delivery company for 41.3 million Canadian dollars ($31 million) in an all-stock deal steered by Dentons Canada LLP on the buy side. Stem and Driven Deliveries Inc., which will reorganize as Florida-based Driven By Stem, are projected to be worth a combined $54 million after the tie-up's expected close by the end of the year, according to a press release. Driven Deliveries investors will see their stakes converted to Stem shares at a one-to-one ratio. Stem, which also makes hemp and CBD products, said the transaction will create the...

