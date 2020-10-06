Polsinelli Settles Claims With Former Novak Druce Atty

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has reached a deal to end claims that the firm is liable to an aggrieved former Novak Druce Connolly Bove & Quigg LLP attorney who says he was cheated out of a more than $125,000 commission just before the two firms merged. Still in dispute are attorney Jose A. Arochi's claims against four former Novak Druce partners, whom he accuses of failing to pay him a 20% commission on a $600,000 job he brought in before the firm failed and was acquired by Polsinelli. A D.C. federal court on Monday agreed to dismiss Arochi's claims against Polsinelli in light...

