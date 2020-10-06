Court Support For Mediation Refusal Is Diminishing

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Mediation has become the preferred alternative method of resolving disputes. Although not mandatory in England and Wales, the court certainly encourages and supports it wherever possible. According to the latest figures from the Center for Effective Dispute Resolution, which were published last year, 12,000 mediations took place in 2018, more than double the number of a decade ago. These were split between 7,500 ad hoc referrals and 4,500 that originated from organized mediation schemes. As a result of COVID-19, this year has been like no other in multiple respects. The government's response to the pandemic has resulted in a dramatic decrease...

