Grupo Mexico Escapes Suit Over Southern Copper Deals

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Citing jurisdictional issues, a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday dismissed Grupo Mexico from a Southern Copper Corp. investor's derivative suit asserting the Mexican mining giant exploited its role as Southern Copper's controller to push through certain unfair transactions for its own benefit. In a 24-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled that Carla Lacey, an investor of Delaware-incorporated Southern Copper, failed "to adequately allege that Grupo Mexico is subject to personal jurisdiction" of the Chancery Court, and thus, tossed the suit's claims against Mexico City-based Grupo Mexico SAB. "The only basis the plaintiff asserts for jurisdiction over Grupo Mexico is that...

