Sports Direct Consultant Ends Mishcon Negligence Suit

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 3:25 PM BST) -- Mishcon De Reya LLP has ended its dispute with a former client and consultant for Sports Direct who claimed that the law firm's actions landed him with a £1.5 million ($1.95 million) costs bill after he lost a case against the retail chain's billionaire owner. The dispute between Jeffrey Ross Blue and the law firm has been "discontinued," according to a consent order signed off by Deputy Master John Linwood at the High Court. Mishcon's counterclaim, from 2019, has also been dropped, the Oct. 5 order reads. Deputy Master Linwood did not make an order for costs. The suit stems from Blue's...

