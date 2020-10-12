Royal Mail Eyes Settlement Over Medical Test Kits

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 5:00 PM BST) -- A judge has paused a lawsuit against Royal Mail after it agreed to settlement talks with a medical services provider to iron out their differences over how to ship and label anonymous home testing kits for sexually transmitted diseases. Judge Peter Roth approved an application to the High Court by Preventx Ltd. to postpone its lawsuit against the postal carrier until November after it refused to process samples using its free delivery service because of safety concerns. Royal Mail had agreed to the stay, which is granted months after a judge ordered it to continue handling envelopes sent using its Freepost...

