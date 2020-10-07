5th Circ. Told Texas Voters Deserve Day In Court

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday asked whether it's too close to Election Day to revive a challenge to the Lone Star State's approach to voting during the coronavirus pandemic by a coalition of voters and activist groups. The coalition, led by Latino voting rights group Mi Familia Vota, told the three-judge panel that it wasn't too late to overturn a district court's early September dismissal of their lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs. They argued that U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam wrongly found that the challenges were political questions on which the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS