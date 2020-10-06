Giant Eagle Illegally Taxed 5-Hour Energy Drinks, Suit Says

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania-based Giant Eagle grocery and convenience store chain improperly charged state and local sales taxes on 5-Hour Energy drinks at its grocery and convenience stores, according to a proposed class action filed in a county court. In a complaint filed Monday, Christopher Lisowski told the Allegheny County court that he was charged sales tax on the 5-Hour Energy purchase by a Pittsburgh Giant Eagle store despite the fact that the product was labeled as a dietary supplement, which is exempt from sales tax under Pennsylvania law. Lisowski argued that by erroneously collecting tax on exempt products — which he says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS