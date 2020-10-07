Fitness Co. Says It's Not Liable For Woman's Treadmill Death

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a fitness company on Wednesday told the Texas Supreme Court that it shouldn't be held liable for the death of a woman who fell off a treadmill bought from another because the purchase agreement excluded product liability claims. Marcie Schout of Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett and Moser PC told the state high court that when Magnum Fitness sold its assets to JHTNA Manufacturing LLC, the latter company did not assume liabilities for personal injury claims like the one asserted in a suit brought by the family of Audrey Kouba, who died after a 2014 accident when a gym...

