OPM Plans To Limit Back Pay, Attorney Fees For Fed. Workers

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would narrow the circumstances when federal employees can recover back pay and attorney fees after management makes a mistake that causes them to be underpaid. The notice of proposed rulemaking from the U.S. government's central human resources agency would retool Back Pay Act regulations that allow federal employees to be made whole if they are underpaid because their employer didn't comply with a legal requirement or a collective bargaining agreement. The OPM said current regulations exceed Congress' intent for the law to have a narrow scope that covers only...

