6th Circ. Backs Firing Over Racist, Pro-Trump Facebook Post

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Nashville, Tennessee, emergency dispatcher didn't have her First Amendment rights trampled when she was fired for a pro-Trump Facebook post that included a racist slur, the Sixth Circuit held Tuesday, saying a trial court gave too little weight to the post's impact on the workplace. A three-judge panel overturned U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson's conclusion that an election night post by Danyelle Bennett in 2016, in which she used the slur while describing groups of voters she claimed backed Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, amounted to protected political speech that outweighed any interest the city had in policing her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS