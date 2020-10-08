CVS Accused Of Stiffing Arizona Pharmacists On OT

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. cheated pharmacists out of overtime and other pay by requiring off-the-clock work, according to a proposed wage-and-hour collective and class action filed in Arizona federal court. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, accuses the nationwide pharmacy chain of knowingly underpaying wages to hundreds of pharmacists in Arizona in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Arizona Wage Statute. "The environment created by CVS was one in which the pharmacists knew that they had to complete job requirements off the clock, because CVS would not approve overtime regardless of the amount of time they spent working in a given...

