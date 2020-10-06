Walmart Is Sued Over Intoxicated Driver's Crash That Killed 3

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Walmart and AW Distributing Inc. on Monday were sued in California federal court over the deaths of two Girl Scouts and one of their mothers killed by a driver high on dust remover spray, saying they failed to adequately warn of abuse risks. The families of the Girl Scouts say they were killed by a driver who huffed Ultra Duster before he hit them as they were clearing litter from the side of a Wisconsin highway on Nov. 3, 2018. The Ultra Duster is compressed gas in a can used to spray off debris from surfaces and contains a substance called difluoroethane...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS