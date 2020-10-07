Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Less Than Ideal' Boeing Office Not Enough For Race Bias Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An "occasionally less than ideal" work environment at a Boeing office doesn't mean management discriminated against an employee when considering promotions, a Missouri federal judge has ruled, throwing out a worker's race bias suit.

In a decision issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jean Hamilton said Boeing could escape the race bias suit brought last year by former trade control specialist Sonja Davis, who alleged she was passed over for a promotion and faced a hostile work environment because she is Black. Judge Hamilton said Davis couldn't make a case that she faced a hostile work environment based solely on her manager's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!