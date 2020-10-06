GE Says SEC May Bring Enforcement Action Over Accounting

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a so-called Wells notice advising General Electric Co. of a potential civil action against it for possible violations of securities laws, GE said in a regulatory filing Tuesday. The Sept. 30 notice stated that SEC staff is "considering recommending" an action tied to the handling and disclosures of the reinsurance business held by the ailing manufacturing giant's financial services division, GE Capital, according to the filing. "GE disagrees with the SEC staff with respect to this recommendation and will provide a response through the Wells notice process," the filing states. GE disclosed in January...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS