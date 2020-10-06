NY Prof. Gets Prison For Pilfering Cancer Grant Money

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Stony Brook University professor to a year and a day in prison for stealing over $225,000 in cancer research grant money for his own personal use. At a teleconference sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley handed down the term to Geoffrey Girnun, 49, a former associate professor and cancer researcher at the New York university's medical school, calling his conduct "horrendous." Girnun was arrested last year and accused of stealing the grant money from the National Institutes of Health and Stony Brook by submitting bogus invoices through two shell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS