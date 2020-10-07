Prosecutors Raid German Soccer Association In Tax Probe

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:13 AM EDT) -- Investigators searched the offices of Germany's soccer association and the homes of current and former officials on Wednesday as part of a tax fraud probe, prosecutors in the German city of Frankfurt said. Germany's soccer association, which oversees the top-level Bundesliga, pictured, has been raided in a tax fraud probe, prosecutors have said. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Some 200 agents took part in the raid in the German federal states of Hesse, Bavaria, North-Rhein Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate, the prosecutors said. Tax investigators as well as officials from German federal police agencies also took part. Authorities allege that six current and...

