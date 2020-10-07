EU Accepts Broadcom Concessions To End Antitrust Probe

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Broadcom will change the way it does business in order to assuage Europe's top competition enforcer's concerns about exclusivity agreements the chipmaker imposes on companies that want to use its tech in their cable boxes and modems. The European Commission revealed Wednesday that it had bound Broadcom to a series of promises that the chipmaker made to change its contracting practices, both in the European economic arena and abroad, and was now satisfied that fair competition had been restored. If the U.S.-based company goes back on its word, the competition authority can slap it with a fine as big as 10%...

