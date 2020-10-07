Tech Giants Share Blame For Pension Scams, MPs Told

Law360, London (October 7, 2020, 3:19 PM BST) -- Technology giants such as Google and Facebook should be responsible for tackling pensions and investments scammers that advertise through their services, an expert on financial crime told lawmakers on Wednesday. Peter Hazlewood, Aviva's group financial crime risk director, told the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee that pensions providers are being forced to take a "whack-a-mole" approach to scams because technology companies are not taking action. The government published proposed legislation last year that will hold websites accountable for failing to tackle online content that is considered harmful. But the planned Online Harms Bill does not include scams within the definition of harm....

