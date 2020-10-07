Ex-Mass. US Atty's Office Cybercrime Chief Joins Choate

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The former cybercrime chief with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts has joined Choate Hall & Stewart LLP as partner, in a role that he told Law360 on Wednesday will include helping clients combat increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes perpetrated by a global web of organized crime groups and governments. Adam Bookbinder, an experienced litigator who joined the firm's government enforcement and compliance group on Monday, said his cybercrime efforts will focus on assisting clients with threats from main U.S. adversaries including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, but also additional emerging threats from other regions in Eastern Europe as well as Africa....

