Poland Hits Gazprom With $7.6B Fine Over Pipeline Financing

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Russia's premier gas exporter was hit with an "unprecedented" $7.6 billion fine by Poland's competition enforcer for Gazprom's role in the unapproved construction of a pipeline intended to stretch across a swath of the Baltic Sea between Europe and Russia. It's the maximum penalty that Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection was able to mete out, the watchdog said Wednesday when it announced the penalty alongside another $61.4 million in fines for four other companies involved in bankrolling the pipeline. All the companies involved — including Shell, Uniper, Engie Energy and OMV — must now terminate their financing agreements for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS