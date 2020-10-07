Split SEC Proposes Exemption For Small Business 'Finders'

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed an exemption to broker registration rules that would allow certain persons to locate investors for small companies facing limited financing options, drawing dissent from two commissioners concerned that the move would fuel activity in opaque private markets. Proposed by a 3-2 vote, the SEC is seeking to create a limited exemption that would let so-called finders to help issuers raise private capital from accredited investors without fully registering as a broker-dealer. The agency said it was addressing a gray area in securities law given that intermediaries that solicit investors on behalf...

