FTC Names 3 To Mergers Divisions' Leadership Posts

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday elevated three officials to new positions within a pair of divisions that handle merger-related antitrust issues. The director of the agency's Bureau of Competition, Ian Conner, announced the changes a day after touting chief accomplishments of the FTC in the antitrust realm during the fiscal year that ended a week ago, a period he characterized as "incredible" and "like no other." Mark Seidman was named acting assistant director for the Mergers IV Division, after serving as deputy assistant director in the division for the past six years. Emily Bowne became acting deputy assistant director for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS