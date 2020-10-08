How Ginsburg's Ledbetter Dissent Inspired The Fair Pay Act

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- "In our view, the Court does not comprehend, or is indifferent to, the insidious way in which women can be victims of pay discrimination."[1] From her dissent in Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg read those words from the bench in 2007 with an emotionless determination that felt electric. Every woman in America who has known the struggle of gender discrimination — the ways in which it can quietly build over years to form a lifetime of injustice — felt the sting of the court's decision in Ledbetter v. Goodyear as well as...

