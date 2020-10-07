Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6 More Poultry Execs Indicted In Chicken Price-Fixing Probe

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- In connection with an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation, a Denver grand jury on Wednesday charged six additional poultry executives and employees with price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry, including a second former CEO of Pilgrim's Pride.

The grand jury handed down a superseding indictment, bringing the total number of individuals charged with criminal Sherman Act violations to 10. The grand jury also indicted one of the individuals on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, said in a statement Wednesday that collusion surrounding the price Americans pay for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!