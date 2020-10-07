6 More Poultry Execs Indicted In Chicken Price-Fixing Probe

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- In connection with an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation, a Denver grand jury on Wednesday charged six additional poultry executives and employees with price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry, including a second former CEO of Pilgrim's Pride. The grand jury handed down a superseding indictment, bringing the total number of individuals charged with criminal Sherman Act violations to 10. The grand jury also indicted one of the individuals on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, said in a statement Wednesday that collusion surrounding the price Americans pay for...

