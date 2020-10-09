BNP Paribas Hit With €303M Suit In Dutch Bribery Battle

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 5:36 PM BST) -- A Dutch housing association has dragged BNP Paribas to court for €303 million ($358.3 million) over claims that the lender bribed one of the company's employees with "lavish and excessive hospitality" to enter risky speculative derivative contracts that caused it to hemorrhage money. Stichting Vestia said in a newly public Sept. 17 High Court filing that BNP Paribas SA lavished the association's treasury and control manager, Marcel de Vries, with entertainment to induce him into entering 46 derivatives trades between September 2009 and October 2011. The housing association is looking to retrieve the €303 million that BNP Paribas allegedly made from...

