BigLaw's Sustainability Pro Bono Drive Blew Past $15M Goal

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 9:29 AM EST) -- When a group of BigLaw firms committed two years ago to devote $15 million worth of time to climate change and sustainability issues, they got overwhelming interest from junior associates and senior partners alike, and as the program has grown, firms have contributed at least $24 million in pro bono work. The firms that joined the Lawyers for a Sustainable Economy initiative in 2018 — among them Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Morrison & Foerster LLP and Cooley LLP — say that interest in climate and sustainability issues has been growing among their ranks for years and that their lawyers are...

