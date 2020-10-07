MLB's Cardinals Didn't Fire Workers Over Pot, NLRB Says

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- It wasn't their pot use or shoddy work, but a union complaint against their boss that cost two workers their jobs with the St. Louis Cardinals, a National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled. The unanimous panel decision on Tuesday upheld an agency judge's May ruling that seasonal painters James Maxwell and Eugene Kramer would still have their jobs but for a complaint against their boss, Pat Barrett. The panel agreed with Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan that Barrett's testimony had "inconsistencies and inaccuracies," giving the judge good reason to doubt he fired the workers for marijuana use during their breaks...

