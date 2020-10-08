Nurse's Media Outcry Protected Activity, NLRB Tells 1st Circ.

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday defended a ruling that a Maine hospital violated federal law by firing an employee who voiced nurse shortage fears to a local newspaper, telling the First Circuit that the worker was exercising her right to raise group concerns. The NLRB pushed back against Maine Coast Memorial Hospital's claims that a 2018 board ruling was in error, saying a longtime hospital employee's letter to the editor was concerted union activity, its contents were protected and the hospital's media policy was overbroad, according to the brief. "The employer raises a series of meritless arguments that indicate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS