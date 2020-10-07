3rd Circ. Finds Virgin Islands Import Tax Unconstitutional

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A tax imposed on imports by the U.S. Virgin Islands is unconstitutional because there wasn't a corresponding tax on locally produced items, giving an unfair advantage to goods made in the territory, the Third Circuit said Wednesday. The Virgin Island government's failure to assess an excise tax on locally manufactured goods in the same way it subjected imported goods to the tax violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause, the Third Circuit said in an unpublished opinion. The disparity gave an edge to local manufacturers over nonlocal producers, which is prohibited by the commerce clause, the appellate court said. It affirmed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS